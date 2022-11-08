District Health Unit warns residents of ticks in unseasonably warm weather

With the recent unseasonably warm weather, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reminding residents that ticks are still active in the fall months. They specifically note that hunters are at a higher risk of exposure to ticks that can cause Lyme disease while out in the forest and in contact with leaf litter where ticks are located.

The Health Unit says you can enjoy the benefits of being outdoors, but remind people to be tick smart. Additionally that while not all black-legged ticks in the local area carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease, a significant number do, and you cannot tell if a tick is positive by looking at it. They say taking the following precautions will help to reduce the risk:

- Use an insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin. You can apply this to clothing or your skin.

- Do a tick check when you return inside. If possible have someone check you from behind. Check pets for ticks as well.

- Put your outdoor clothes in a hot dryer for several minutes to kill ticks.

- Take a shower to help remove any unattached ticks.

- Speak to your vet about ways to protect your pets.

Lyme disease transmission depends on the length of time the infected tick is attached. The Health Unit advises that ticks that are removed quickly and have been attached for less than 24 hours are not likely to transfer the bacteria. However, if the tick has been attached for longer than 24 hours you may be at an increased risk and it is recommended that you consult your healthcare provider.

They suggest checking any ticks you remove from your body to determine if they are fat or flat. A fat tick is an indication that it has been feeding for a longer period of time. Lyme disease symptoms can range from a bull's eye rash around the bite area to headache, fever and muscle/joint pain. Symptoms can appear from 3 days to several weeks following a tick bite. They recommend consulting your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray