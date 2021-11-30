iHeartRadio
Dog suffers minor injuries after being shot with buckshot

OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of mischief and animal injury in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Police were called to Stone Church Rd. at around 12:35 p.m. last Thursday. 

An investigation found a dog had been shot with buckshot, and suffered minor injuries. 

The dog was treated by a local veterinarian. 

A horse fence was also damaged in the incident. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

