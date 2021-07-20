Doggy Paddle event being held in Petawawa

The City of Pembroke, the Town of Petawawa, and the Township of Laurentian Valley are partnering together to host the "Doggy Paddle" event.

People can bring their pets out on the water to canoe, kayak, or stand up paddle along different routes.

Proceeds go in support of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Renfrew County.

The event takes place August 21st, with more information available at either municipality's website.