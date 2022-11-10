Domestic dispute leads to harassment charges

A man from North Stormont has been arrested and charged with several offences, including harassment, after a domestic dispute. Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to the dispute on November 1st, 2022 around 6:00 p.m., attending a residence on Kerrs Ridge Road in North Dundas.

The following investigation revealed that the man involved had been criminally harassing the female. In the process, he was also breaching a custody release condition. The 40-year-old from North Stormont was then arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Criminal Harassment - Beset and Watch Complainant - two counts

- Failure to Comply with Release Order - two counts

The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the vicitim that is involved. Following the arrest, the accused was held in custody while waiting for a bail hearing in Cornwall.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray