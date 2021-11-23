Domestic dispute leads to mischief charge in Brockville
A domestic dispute has led to a mischief charge.
Brockville Police say they responded to the complaint of a domestic dispute on Dowsley Crescent at around one p.m. on Sunday.
An investigation by police says the couple were in an argument, and during that time, the man had damaged his partner's cell phone.
The 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief, and later released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.
No injuries were reported in the dispute.
