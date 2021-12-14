Domestic dispute on Brock St. leads to assault charge

Brockville Police say a domestic dispute on Brock St. has led to an assault charge.

Officers responded to the report of the dispute at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After speaking with the parties involved, an investigation by police found that a physical altercation had taken place.

A 38-year-old Brockville woman was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Another person involved received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

The accused was released on an undertaking, with a future court date.