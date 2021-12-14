iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Domestic dispute on Brock St. leads to assault charge

Brockville Police 1

Brockville Police say a domestic dispute on Brock St. has led to an assault charge. 

Officers responded to the report of the dispute at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

After speaking with the parties involved, an investigation by police found that a physical altercation had taken place. 

A 38-year-old Brockville woman was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a probation order. 

Another person involved received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. 

The accused was released on an undertaking, with a future court date. 

12

Check out the latest Songs