Domestic disturbance call results in charges of assault with a weapon

Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person with a criminal offence after responding to a domestic disturbance call. The incident took place on December 27th, 2022, when members of the Killaloe Detachment of OPP responded to the domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory near Golden Lake.

After investigating the scene, police arrested and charged a 56-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation with the following Criminal Code offence:

- Domestic Assault with a weapon

The accused was released on conditions, and will appear in court on February 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray