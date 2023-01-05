Domestic disturbance call results in charges of assault with a weapon
Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person with a criminal offence after responding to a domestic disturbance call. The incident took place on December 27th, 2022, when members of the Killaloe Detachment of OPP responded to the domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory near Golden Lake.
After investigating the scene, police arrested and charged a 56-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation with the following Criminal Code offence:
- Domestic Assault with a weapon
The accused was released on conditions, and will appear in court on February 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Significant Weather Event declared in County of RenfrewWith the warning and advisory issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
Stolen vehicle found unoccupied following Police pursuitBrockville Police Service observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Centennial Road on January 4th, 2023. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Kensington Pkwy. The investigation is ongoing.
-
44-year-old sent to hospital after assault in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal TownshipGrenville County Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal after an assault with a weapon inside a residence on County Road 2 sent a 44-year-old from South Dundas to the hospital.
-
20-year-old driver collides with walk-way pole avoiding animal on the roadNo injuries reported from a single vehicle collision in the area of Rivers Avenue, and King Street East after a young driver swerved to avoid an animal on the road and crashed into a pedestrian walk-way pole.
-
South Frontenac hosts first ever 'Snow Social' community eventThe 'Snow Social' featuring plenty of winter fun takes place at The Point Park and throughout the village of Sydenham. The event is on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
-
Hear from Canadian bestselling author Sonya Singh with KFPL's 'Bookmarks'Kingston Frontenac Public Library and Queen’s University Library are hosting the first author talk of the year with Canadian bestselling author Sonya Singh discussing her story and what inspires creativity.
-
Impaired driver charged during RIDE program in Prince Edward County, OntA 32-year-old man from Belleville has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped by Ontario Provincial Police at a RIDE program on Highway 62 in Rossmore.
-
Killaloe OPP gives results from festive RIDE campaignOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe has released an update from the festive RIDE campaign they ran during the holiday season, conducting a total of eighty-eight checks with two drivers arrested and charged.
-
Vehicle theft and drug charges laid following police assist callA 32-year-old from Highlands East faces multiple criminal charges following a police assistance call for service on December 24th, 2022.