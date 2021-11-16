Domestic disturbance results in mischief charge
Killaloe OPP responded to a call for domestic disturbance in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce, Tuesday, November 9.
An unnamed 49-year-old resident was charged with Domestic Mischief to Property as a result of the investigation.
They are scheduled to appear in court December 8.
The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
