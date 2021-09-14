iHeartRadio
Domestic incident leads to charges in Brockville

Brockville Police badge

A domestic incident has lead to charges being laid against a man and a woman. 

Brockville Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the north end of the city at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. 

Officers say they located a 29-year-old woman with a cut to her hand that required medical attention. 

Police say the injury was caused from broken glass during the incident. 

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene for mischief. 

Police later arrested the woman and charged her with assault. 

Both were released with later court dates. 

