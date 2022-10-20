#DonateForDustin golf tournament raises $8,600 for Kemptville District Hospital Foundation
The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation received a donation of $8,600 on October 18, 2022, raised through the #DonateForDustin golf tournament.
Remembering Dustin Littau, Judy Littau, who represented both the Littau and Virgin families, presented the cheque to the foundation. The funds were raised through the golf tournament held on June 17 of this year.
The annual golf tournament brings awareness to the lifesaving act of donating blood and the importance of stem cell registry.
As requested by the families, the funds will be designated for the acquisition of a CT scanner for the Kemptville District Hospital.
Chair of KDH Foundation, Margret Norenberg, and Executive Director, Joanne Mavis, gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation.
The foundation is the registered charitable organization that supports Kemptville District Hospital by fundraising for essential medical equipment that the hospital's care teams need to care for patients.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
