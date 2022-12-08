Donation to Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games

A local business is making a significant donation to the Renfrew County Ontario Winter Games, which are being hosted by the County of Renfrew February 2-5 and February 9-12, 2023.

A cheque presentation from the local business will take place at Lepine Lodge on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9 a.m.

The business will also be named as the county-wide partner for the games, as well as the presenting partner for the VIP tent and stage of the Opening Ceremonies. The ceremonies will take place at the Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew on both weekends.