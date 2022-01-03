Downtown Brockville BIA partners with My Main Street

The Downtown Brockville Business Improvement Area has announced a new partnership that it says will help revitalize Brockville's downtown core.

The BIA has announced it will be participating in the My Main Street Local Business Accelerator program.

My Main Street was established by the Canadian Urban Institute and the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO). EDCO is delivering the My Main Street Local Business Accelerator program stream.

According to a press release, the program focuses "on creating and maintaining vibrant and inclusive local main streets while providing residents, new entrepreneurs, and existing businesses with economic opportunities in our main street communities."

Through the program, the BIA says it will be supported with a dedicated Main St. Ambassador, customized market research, data analysis and non-repayable funding contributions for new and existing small businesses.

"The Downtown Brockville BIA's partnership with My Main Street will provide much-needed resources, finances, research, and access to best practices to help accelerate our downtown's recovery from the pandemic," Board Chair for the Downtown Brockville BIA, Russ Disotell, said in a press release. "It will supply existing businesses, and new start-ups, with valuable tools to move from recovery to flourishing. A sustainable framework for a prosperous downtown that moves from enduring to hopeful."

More details on the Accelerator program can be found at My Main Street's website.