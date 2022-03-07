Downtown businesses awarded 2021 Mayor's Award

The mayor of Pembroke presented the Mayor's Award to all members of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area this morning.

"I send my congratulations to all downtown members for the resilience they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Mike Lemay says in a press release.

"The PBIA Mayor’s Award is about recognizing people who make exceptional contributions to the downtown community. This is why I have chosen all downtown businesses, organizations, and property owners as this year’s Mayor’s Award recipients"

It was noted that the award is usually presented to a person or business. It was determined by the mayor that more needed to be recognized for 2021.

The Mayor's Award is part of the awards program offered by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area.