Downtown Kingston announces line-up for 16th season of Movies in The Square

The Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area (BIA) has announced the highly-anticipated return of Movies in the Square for its 16th season. This beloved outdoor cinema event is a highlight of the summer in Kingston. With an exceptional line-up of films and a vibrant atmosphere, Movies in the Square 2023 promises to deliver unforgettable evenings of entertainment for the community.

"This year, we have some big news!" reveals Nayeli Salazar, events and marketing assistant with Downtown Kingston. "Following the tremendous success of the Latin party during the Encanto movie presentation last year, Movies in the Square will feature fun surprises at select screenings that add to the overall experience. Stay tuned for more details."

Kingston BIA asks those interested to mark their calendars with the following dates and movie titles for this year:

- June 15: Rosie

- June 22: Midnight in Paris

- June 29: Sherlock Holmes

- July 13: 13 Going on 30

- July 20: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

- July 27: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- August 3: Mary Poppins Returns

- August 10: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

- August 17: The Book of Life

- August 24: Grease 2

- August 31: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Movies in the Square is a free event happening every Thursday at dusk in Springer Market Square. Organizers say the movie screenings usually kick off around 9:00 p.m. in June and July, while in August, they start a little earlier, around 8:00 p.m. Popcorn and drinks are available to purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and cozy blankets to fully immerse themselves in the joy of watching movies under the stars.

For more information, please visit the Downtown Kingston website or follow the Kingston BIA on social media for updates and announcements.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray