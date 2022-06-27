Downtown Pembroke officially unveils their Community Patios

The City of Pembroke is inviting residents to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of three new community patios in the downtown core. The ribbon-cutting will take place at the patio located on the corner of Victoria and Lake Streets downtown.

This year, the Pembroke Businesses Improvement Area installed three new patios throughout downtown. The first patio has seating for up to 8 people, and is located at the corner of Victoria and Lake Streets. The second patio has 8 Muskoka chairs and is located on Albert Street. the final patio has seating for up to 6 people and is located at 262 Pembroke St. West.

The city says this three-year pilot project could not have been possible without the support of city staff and council.

“The community patios are great for anyone getting take out for one of the local eateries, employees who want to take their brown bagged lunch outside, or just a place to sit if you need a break while visiting Downtown Pembroke. We hope that the community patios will provide a welcoming atmosphere to everyone who lives, works and visits Downtown Pembroke.” Says PBIA Executive Director Bethea Summers.

The event takes place Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at10:30 a.m., at the community patio on the corner of Victoria Street and Lake Street in Pembroke.