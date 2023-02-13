Downtown Pembroke says farewell to Custom Draperies

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) presented long-standing local business, Custom Draperies with a farewell gift as they move out of the city's Downtown into their new location at 10 Mathews Ave in Pembroke. Custom Draperies has been in business for 40 years, 36 of those years they have been located in Downtown Pembroke.

Owners Eileen Malette and Noella Stevens started working out of Eileen's garage and once they outgrew that space they moved downtown into 66 Pembroke Street West, where they operated for 17 years before purchasing and moving into 76 Pembroke Street West. In 2018 they sold the building to Kim & Dominic Chenard owners of Crazy Beautiful Dresses, at that time Eileen and Noella moved to the second floor of 76 Pembroke Street West.

The PBIA praised Eileen, Noella and all the Custom Draperies staff, saying they have all been an integral part of the success of Downtown over the years. Adding that the time and energy they contributed to the downtown community, they participated in every initiative, event, or promotion. The store has been a staple in the downtown community and a remarkable example of what being a good neighbour means.

The PBIA concludes by stating their appreciation of how they have positively and continually contributed to the growth and achievements of Downtown Pembroke over the last 36 years, adding a big thank you for their leadership, hard work and commitment. The PBIA board and members wish Custom Draperies many more successful years at their new location.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray