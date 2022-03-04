Dozens gather in Kingston, Ont. for rally in support of Ukraine

Dozens gathered in Kingston, Ont. for a rally in support of Ukraine Thursday night.

Supporters were seen singing the Ukrainian national anthem outside Kingston City Hall.

The rally was organized by the Ukrainian Student Association at Queen's University.

Queen's student Katrina Korotky, who has family in Ukraine, says it’s been devastating to watch from afar.

"It hits close to home," Korotky tells CTV News Ottawa. "It shook everyone to their core. We're a people of freedom. We're a people of pride."

A fellow Queen's student, Taissa Martschenko, who also has a family in Ukraine, says the rally is a way to help show support from another part of the world.

"(We are) doing what we can and showing them that we are here for them and that we are supporting them as much as we can." Martschenko says. "Although we're not there with them, still showing as much as we can here in Canada and here in Kingston."

Supporters also marched around city hall during the rally.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson