Dr. Gauri Shankar announces intention to run for Prescott mayor

Prescott Town Councillor, Dr. Gauri Shankar, has announced his intentions to run for Mayor in this year's municipal election.

In a press release, Dr. Shankar says he will file his nomination papers in person at Prescott Town Hall on May 2.

"I have had the honour of serving our community on council over the past four years. Looking forward, I think that there are great days ahead for Prescott and South Grenville," said Shankar in a the release.

"I'm running to serve Prescott as your Mayor. To work with the team that you elect, to grow our community, to ensure your local council does everything it can to promote our community, and to keep our taxes low at a time when it seems like the price of everything is going up."

According to the release, Dr. Shankar has operated the Prescott Family Chiropractic for 30 years.

Dr. Shankar says the campaign will launch sometime over the summer and will continue until municipal election day.

Election day is set for October 24.