Dr. Linna Li appointed Medical Officer of Health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
Last week, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, informed the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit that the appointment of Dr. Linna Li has been officially approved in accordance with the Health Protection and Promotion Act.
Dr. Li, who has been serving as Acting Medical Officer and CEO of the Health Unit since September 2022 is pleased to make it official. "This is a vibrant community in which to live and work," says Li, "I look forward to working with the Health Unit staff and leadership team along with the Board of Health to enhance public health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark." Adding this year is proving to be a planning time with the development of a new strategic plan in the works.
Newly elected Board Chair, Peter McKenna was also pleased upon hearing about the announcement. "On behalf of the Board of Health, I congratulate Dr. Li on this official appointment and look forward to working together continuing the Health Unit's mission of providing important health education and services to residents of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and advocating for equity and opportunities to be healthy."
For more information about public health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, visit www.healthunit.org.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Submit a nomination for 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism AwardsOrganizers from the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association are urging residents to nominate local businesses for their 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards. This year they have added three new categories making for a total of six.
-
"Community Challenge for Healthcare" raises over $38,000 for local cancer careIn their first of a new annual event, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says local individuals, groups, and businesses, truly heeded the call for their "Community Challenge for Healthcare" raising over $38,000.
-
21 Rideau Lakes businesses nominated for recognition awardsNominations have been announced for this year's edition of the Business Recognition Awards in Rideau Lakes. 21 businesses have been nominated across three categories, Business of the Year, Business Innovation, and Young Entrepreneur.
-
Two people charged after break and enter in Spencerville, Ont.Ontario Provincal Police in Spencerville have arrested and charged two people after officers responded to a break-and-enter call on Centre Street earlier in March. Initial investigation led to the arrest of one of the accused. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the second person involved.
-
Brockville Library launches "Cinema Circle" program for local movie buffsStarting on April 19th the Brockville Public Library is launching its new program for local movie lovers, titled "Cinema Circle." The screening will take place after hours at the library on the third Wednesday of every month.
-
Considerably high scores from Quinte Conservation's watershed report cardMeasuring and grading groundwater quality, surface water quality, forest conditions, and wetland conditions between the years of 2017-2022 in the Quinte Watershed, the results all range from good to excellent.
-
Two impaired drivers charges in one evening in Quinte West, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two motorists with impaired driving after separate incidents during the same evening. As a result, both drivers were charged and their licenses were suspended for 90 days.
-
Kingston-based brewery announce new ale in support of KHSCA launch show has been announced in Kingston to celebrate the new premium ale created by Kingston-based Dollar Bill's Apex Group and Spearhead Brewery. The sale of the beer is in support of the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.
-
Local Health Unit warns ticks are out with warming temperaturesWhen temperatures rise above 4 degrees Celsius, ticks become active. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are reminding residents to take proper precautions to reduce the risk of Lyme disease.