Dr. Linna Li appointed Medical Officer of Health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Last week, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, informed the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit that the appointment of Dr. Linna Li has been officially approved in accordance with the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Dr. Li, who has been serving as Acting Medical Officer and CEO of the Health Unit since September 2022 is pleased to make it official. "This is a vibrant community in which to live and work," says Li, "I look forward to working with the Health Unit staff and leadership team along with the Board of Health to enhance public health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark." Adding this year is proving to be a planning time with the development of a new strategic plan in the works.

Newly elected Board Chair, Peter McKenna was also pleased upon hearing about the announcement. "On behalf of the Board of Health, I congratulate Dr. Li on this official appointment and look forward to working together continuing the Health Unit's mission of providing important health education and services to residents of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and advocating for equity and opportunities to be healthy."

For more information about public health in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, visit www.healthunit.org.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray