Dr. Piotr Oglaza named new Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A

The Board of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox (KFL&A) has announced that Dr. Piotr Oglaza will serve as the new Medical Officer of Health for the region.

He takes over for Dr. Kieran Moore, who left his role to become Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Oglaza leaves his role as Medical Officer of Health for the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit to take the new role. He served in the role since June 2018 and offically leaves his role on October 15th.

Dr. Oglaza will officially take over the new role starting October 18th.

During this time, Dr. Hugh Guan will continue his role as Acting Medical Officer of Health and Linda Murray as Acting CEO until Dr. Oglaza's arrival.