Driftwood Theatre presents: King Henry Five

The game's afoot: Driftwood Theatre is bringing outdoor entertainment to Kingston this summer. King Henry Five celebrates the theatre's return to live performance with a bold reworking of three Shakespeare plays performed by only five actors.

The play is an adaptation of Henry IV parts 1 & 2 and Henry V. King Henry Five is a powerful story about community, the families we inherit and those we choose, and the legacies we leave behind.

Driftwood theatre will perform this show at the Lions Civic Gardens, located behind the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Isabel Turner Branch.

Residents are encouraged to drop by the KFPL pop-up library booth to check out the library's theatre collections.

“KFPL is happy to support Driftwood Theatre's performance of King Henry V,” enthused Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “The library collection is rich with play texts, theatre guides, and live performance content. Having regional arts organizations able to showcase their talent is an encouraging sign that our creative communities can shine in person once again!”

The event is on July 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m., to reserve free tickets head to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/driftwoodtheatregroup/705408/