Drive-thru clinic offers no registration fall flu shot
South Frontenac Township is teaming up with the Sydenham Medical Clinic, along with Queen's University's nursing students to host two drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall.
The clinic is available for anyone interested and no appointments are necessary. The clinic will is set up at 2490 Keeley Road. Anyone can drive in on Tuesday, October 25th between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. or two weeks later, on Tuesday, November 8th between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The clinic organizers remind those interested to please wear short sleeves and remain in their vehicle at all times while in the drive-thru. Anyone in attendance will also need to show a valid Ontario health card for all family members getting the shot.
For more information, please contact Sydenham Medical Clinic at 613-376-3327
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
