Drive-thru clinic opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday
Another drive-thru clinic is opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday.
Residents can walk, bike, or drive-thru the clinic.
First and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available.
Only Moderna is being offered meaning those 18+ can attend the clinic.
There are still 1000 appointments available.
Residents can book online or call 1-888-999-6488. The call centre is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
