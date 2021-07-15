iHeartRadio
Drive-thru clinic opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday

A person receives the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Rupa Patel during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Another drive-thru clinic is opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday. 

Residents can walk, bike, or drive-thru the clinic. 

First and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available. 

Only Moderna is being offered meaning those 18+ can attend the clinic. 

There are still 1000 appointments available. 

Residents can book online or call 1-888-999-6488. The call centre is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

