Drive-thru clinic opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday

Another drive-thru clinic is opening at Richardson Stadium on Friday.

Residents can walk, bike, or drive-thru the clinic.

First and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Only Moderna is being offered meaning those 18+ can attend the clinic.

There are still 1000 appointments available.

Residents can book online or call 1-888-999-6488. The call centre is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.