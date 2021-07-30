Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richardson Stadium Monday
It will be your last chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic in Kingston.
The City of Kingston is hosting a drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium on Monday.
Pfizer is being offered at the stadium.
Anyone 12 and over can head to the clinic to get their first or second dose.
You can register your spot by heading to KFL&A Public Health's website.
On Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health will close mass vaccination clinics.
