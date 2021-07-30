iHeartRadio
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richardson Stadium Monday

A person waits to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

It will be your last chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic in Kingston. 

The City of Kingston is hosting a drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium on Monday. 

Pfizer is being offered at the stadium. 

Anyone 12 and over can head to the clinic to get their first or second dose. 

You can register your spot by heading to KFL&A Public Health's website

On Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health will close mass vaccination clinics. 

12

Check out the latest Songs