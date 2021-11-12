Driver and passenger identified after fatal collision involving dump truck on Wednesday

The victims of a fatal collision involving a dump truck on November 10th on Highway 17 at Doran Road have been identified.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say through investigaiton, those identifed were;

The driver – Timothy Hudson, age 63 of Chatham, ON

The passenger – Susan Hudson, age 64 of Chatham, ON

UOV OPP and OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Traffic Collision Investigator (TCI) continue with the investigation.

