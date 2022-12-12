Driver and passenger transported to hospital after serious crash on Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a serious crash that took place around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. OPP reported that the collision happened on Highway 416 north of Kemptville.

During the crash the car left the northbound lanes near the Kempville exit in North Grenville. The vehicle then smashed into an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch. The car in the ditch was left from the previous collision.

A road closure was in place for several hours following the crash, remaining closed until 7:30 p.m. The driver, a woman in her 70's was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the similairly aged passenger was moved to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to have their headlights on, clear snow and ice from their vehicle and give themselves plenty of space from the vehicle in front of them.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray