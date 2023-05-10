Driver arrested fleeing the scene of three-vehicle crash with suspended license

Brockville Police Services have released information on a driver that ended up arrested and charged after fleeing the scene of a vehicle collision.

Police explain that on May 8th, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. police received a call to attend the intersection of Stewart Boulevard and Centennial Road, regarding a motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles.

It was learned that the driver responsible for the crash fled the area shortly after and prior to police arrival. The vehicle descriptors were given out by police and an officer located the vehicle in the area of Reynolds Drive a time later.

Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle and he was identified to be a 35-year-old, male. Police say, not only did he flee the scene after a multi-vehicle collision, he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver's licence.

The male was released shortly after with a future court date for the offences of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while under suspension and failing to surrender insurance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray