Driver arrested striking pedestrian and fleeing the scene in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested a person in connection with a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian where the vehicle fled the scene.

OPP explain that on June 7th, 2023 around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of Marmora and College Street, Trenton, for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian and fleeing the area. The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Kingston hospital for medical treatment.

Then several days later on June 13th, 2023, the accused attended a neighbouring OPP detachment and claimed to have been involved in a fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision. As a result of an investigation, 54-year-old Timothy Gould from Belleville was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Failure to stop after an accident

- Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

- Public mischief

- Careless driving

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 13th, 2023.

With ifles by CFRA's Connor Ray