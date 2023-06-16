Driver arrested striking pedestrian and fleeing the scene in Trenton, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested a person in connection with a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian where the vehicle fled the scene.
OPP explain that on June 7th, 2023 around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of Marmora and College Street, Trenton, for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian and fleeing the area. The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Kingston hospital for medical treatment.
Then several days later on June 13th, 2023, the accused attended a neighbouring OPP detachment and claimed to have been involved in a fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision. As a result of an investigation, 54-year-old Timothy Gould from Belleville was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Failure to stop after an accident
- Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm
- Public mischief
- Careless driving
OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 13th, 2023.
With ifles by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
RCDSB Director of Education departing for OCDSB after six yearsDr. Pino Buffone, Director of Education of the Renfrew County District School Board has accepted the appointment in the same role for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board after six years in Renfrew County. The Board of Trustees congratulates Dr. Buffone on the appointment.
-
Visitor Information Centre opens in downtown PembrokeDowntown Pembroke opens the doors to the newest Visitors Information Centre in Renfrew County, promoting local activities, attractions and businesses across the Ottawa Valley. The new centre will be the 14th of its kind in the county.
-
MyView Youth Film Festival winners announced at Brockville Arts CentreLocal youth filmmakers were celebrated at the Brockville Arts Centre for the MyView Youth Film Festival. Nine films were nominated as finalists with four selected as winners.
-
Greek Ambassador visiting Leeds and Grenville with full literaryThe Greek Ambassador to Canada, her Excellency Konstantina Athanassiadou will be in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville for an official visit. She has a full day of events scheduled across North Grenville, Brockville, and Leeds and Thousand Islands.
-
Registration open for KDH Foundation Corporate Golf ClassicThe Kemptville District Hospital Foundation's Annual Corporate Golf Classic is being held on July 25th, 2023. Registration is open for the event which is raising funds for a new CT scanner.
-
New StoryWalk exhibit coming to The Point Park in SydenhamA permanent StoryWalk exhibit with stories changing monthly is coming to The Point Park in Sydenham. StoryWalks are a fun, outdoor literacy activity that encourages reading, physical activity and help people connect with nature. The installation is being completed this week.
-
Limestone City Co-operative Housing Inc. coming before Kingston CouncilIn an effort to address a severe lack of housing, Limestone City Co-operative Housing Inc. is coming before Kingston Council to make up to $50,000 available for a major building project which aims to add 300 mixed-income units to the community.
-
Canadian stars teeing off at Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf ClassicFive Canadian music stars and celebrities will be in attendance at the 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic taking place at the Pembroke Golf Club on June 21st, 2023.
-
Pick-up truck driver charged striking bus in Pembroke, Ont.A motorist was charged with careless driving after driving into a school bus on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash.