Driver caught going 170 km/h on Hwy. 401: OPP

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid a stunt driving charge against a 21-year-old Brampton resident.

OPP say the charge was laid after a driver was intercepted going 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h on Hwy 401 in the Kingston area.

The driver was charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt - speeding, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) Section 172(1)

Drive motor vehicle - Fail to display two plates contrary to the HTA section 7(1)(b)(i )

Fail to have insurance card contrary to the Canadian Automobile Insurance Act section (CAIA) 3(1).

The driver was issued a summons to appear on June 13, 2022 at the Ontario Provincial Offences Court in Kingston.

The driver's license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.