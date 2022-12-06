Driver charged after failing R.I.D.E. stop, OPP

A driver in Quinte West is facing charges of impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police says he failed a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.

46-year-old Michael Baker was stopped on Dec. 3, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., on Stockdale Rd. near Hwy. 401, after he turned his vehicle around when approaching the police, in what is believed to be an attempt to avoid officers.

Officers caught up to the car and performed a roadside inspection of the driver.

It was determined the driver had a blood alcohol level above legal limits and was charged as such.

The accused is out on bail and scheduled to appear in court later this month. His driver's license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

OPP says R.I.D.E. Programs are being conducted throughout the month of December, as part of the "Festive R.I.D.E. Campaign". These programs work to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road. During week one of the program, over 600 drivers were stopped across all 12 programs in the province. with several charges laid.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink