Driver charged following collision, Quinte West
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a collision on Hwy. 401.
The single-vehicle collision happened on Dec. 5, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Police received reports of a car that struck a guard rail.
Police arrived on the scene and did a roadside examination, which led to Lynn Gilroy being charged with impaired driving.
The driver's license has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.
She has been released from custody, scheduled to appear in court early next year.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
-
Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in Pembroke, Ont.The Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in the city of Pembroke until January 2, 2023.
-
YMCA announces winners of 2023 Peace Medals in Brockville, KingstonYMCA of Eastern Ontario is celebrating two local peacemakers this Friday, December 9 at the Brockville YMCA.
-
AECL and CNL Break Ground on New Nuclear Research FacilityCanada's nuclear leaders gather to celebrate construction of the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC)
-
Donation to Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesA local business is stepping up to make a significant donation to the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games.
-
OPP 'Stuff a Cruiser' event a massive success, UOVOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley held a successful 'Stuff a Cruiser' event over the weekend in support of local children in need.
-
Police appeal to public with collision investigation, PerthPolice in Lanark County is investigating a collision on Hwy. 7 near Maberly.
-
Brockville Women in Business host Holiday LuncheonThe Brockville women in Business will be hosting their annual holiday luncheon, in support of local charities.
-
Charity Bingo night in support of Salvation ArmyGet ready for some charity bingo with BOUNCE 103.7's Harper Cotie and MOVE 104.9's Bruce Wylie!
-
Fire closes section of Princess St. closed indefinitelyKingston Police Service advise that a section of Princess St. between Alfred and Albert St. will be closed to vehicles for an indefinite amount of time.