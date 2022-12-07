Driver charged following collision, Quinte West

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a collision on Hwy. 401.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Dec. 5, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Police received reports of a car that struck a guard rail.

Police arrived on the scene and did a roadside examination, which led to Lynn Gilroy being charged with impaired driving.

The driver's license has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

She has been released from custody, scheduled to appear in court early next year.

