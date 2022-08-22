Driver charged following traffic stop in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver following a traffic stop.

On August 19, Quinte West OPP saw a truck make an unsafe turn on Dundas Street West in Trenton. A traffic stop was conducted, and a roadside screening test was given to the man.

The man was arrested and transported to the Quinte West OPP Detachment for further testing where their blood alcohol levels were determined to be well above the legal limit.

As a result, Tyler Hayward, 38 years old from Cramahe Township has been charged with operation while impaired, 80 plus miligrams. Their vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their license was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 8, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa