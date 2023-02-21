Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limit

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired driving in Loyalist Township.

OPP officers say that on February 14th, 2023 just before 8:00 p.m., when they were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. Officers responded to the area and located the driver, who was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Police say that the investigation revealed that the 62-year-old female driver from Loyalist Township was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit. As a result, she was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on March 7th, 2023. Her licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray