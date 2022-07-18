Driver charged multiple times after traffic stop

A 26-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and several other charges after a traffic stop in the Greater Napanee area.

Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they were patrolling Highway 401 Westbound in Greater Napanee on July 13, when they saw a car driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver who was subsequently arrested and transported for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of the investigation, Zacharia Wood, was charged with:

operation while impaired - drugs

failure to comply with probation order (x3)

failure to comply with undertaking

driving while under suspension (x4)

use plate not authorized for vehicle

obstruct plate

Wood was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on August 9, 2022.

Additionally, his license was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for 7.