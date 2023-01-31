Driver charged refusing breath test after single-vehicle collision

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a motorist for refusing to comply with the demands of the OPP officers. The incident took place on January 29th, 2023, shortly after 1:45 a.m., when officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Limoges Road in Limoges.

OPP reported that there were no injuries that occurred during the altercation. However, during the investigation, the driver refused to comply with the officer's breath demand. As a result of the investigation, 48-year-old Mario Dumouchel for Gatineau, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

The motorist received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal on March 8th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray