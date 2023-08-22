Driver charged with attempted murder driving into pedestrians in Deseronto, Ont.

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with attempting to commit murder.

OPP explain that this occurred on August 10th, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. when officers received a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Prince Street in Deseronto. One person was struck and sustained serious injuries while a second person was able to move out of the path of the vehicle.

Officers say they were able to locate the suspected vehicle and an investigation led to the arrest of the 54-year-old driver from Deseronto. As a result, the person behind the wheel, Daniel Craley was charged with the following offences:

- Attempt to commit murder - two counts

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle - two counts

- Assault with a weapon - two counts

- Failure to stop after an accident

- Criminal harassment - threatening conduct

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray