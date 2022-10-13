Driver charged with carless driving in three vehicle collision

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe lay charges following a three-vehicle collision over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Police responded to the crash on October 10th, around 1:30 p.m. The incident involved an SUV and two passenger cars and took place on Highway 60.

Police arrived on the scene near Tea Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park after the SUV struck the rear of a stopped car while travelling west. The SUV was travelling fast enough to cause the stopped car to collide with a second stopped car ahead.

As a result of a police investigation, the 29-year-old driver of the SUV from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving. Two of the vehicles required a low, and no one was reported injured in the crash.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray