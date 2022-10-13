Driver charged with carless driving in three vehicle collision
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe lay charges following a three-vehicle collision over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Police responded to the crash on October 10th, around 1:30 p.m. The incident involved an SUV and two passenger cars and took place on Highway 60.
Police arrived on the scene near Tea Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park after the SUV struck the rear of a stopped car while travelling west. The SUV was travelling fast enough to cause the stopped car to collide with a second stopped car ahead.
As a result of a police investigation, the 29-year-old driver of the SUV from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving. Two of the vehicles required a low, and no one was reported injured in the crash.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Tips and reminders for leaf and yard waste collection this Fall seasonResidents of the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley are reminded of the proper procedures for disposing leaves and yard waste, as the Fall season is in full swing!
-
Brockville Police ask for surveillance footage from neighbours after break and enterPolice ask for home security footage in the area of Waverly Drive after a male would-be intruder, attempted a break-and-enter on October 11th.
-
OPP arrest driver in stolen vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stopOntario Provincial Police lay several charges against a driver in a stolen vehicle that attempted to flee from police on Highway 401.
-
Drive-thru clinic offers no registration fall flu shotNo appointment is needed for a fall flu shot at drive-thru clinic organized by South Frontenac Township and the Sydenham Medical Centre.
-
Tourism Kingston and KCFF announce Music Video Initiative participantsPartnership between Kingston Canadian Film Festival and Tourism Kingston connects local production companies with local musicians in the second edition of their Music Video Initiative.
-
Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes returnThe annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.
-
Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pinsThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
-
Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshopA special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.
-
Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north endKingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.