Driver charged with excessive cannabis in Madawaska Valley Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has laid a criminal drug charge after conducting a traffic stop. OPP reported that the stop happened on February 7th, 2023 just after 3:00 p.m. on Combermere Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Officers at the scene say they conducted the stop on the car and checked the contents. As a result, police arrested and charged 27-year-old Kyla Prince from Barry's Bay with the possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

Further charges of driving a motor vehicle with no licence, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and failure to surrender an insurance card contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act were laid.

OPP says the accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

Wih files by CFRA's Connor Ray