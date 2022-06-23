Driver charged with impaired and drug offences after crash

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a driver and passenger involved in a motor vehicle accident after an investigation revealed they were driving impaired.

On June 18, 2022, just before 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a collision on County Road 29 near Pick road in the municipality of Mississippi Mills. Police say the driver of the vehicle left the roadway and struck a stone business sign. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, further investigation revealed he was driving impaired.

60-year-old Daryl McNeely from Beckwith Township is charged with the following:

operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

failure or refusal to comply with demand

possession schedule I substance - cocaine

The passenger of the vehicle was also charged. Wilfred Moore, 34 years old from Beckwith Township is facing:

failure to comply with release conditions

possession schedule I substance - cocaine

Both men are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth.