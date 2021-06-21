Driver charged with impairment in South Frontenac Township
South Frontenac OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver this morning.
Police say they were called just before 1 a.m. to Railton Rd in South Frontenac Township.
Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle which they say was travelling erratically southbound.
As a result of an investigation, 34-year-old Jacqueline Cameron of Kingston was charged with operation while impaired.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on July 22nd.
The accused's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.