Driver charged with impairment in South Frontenac Township

opp

South Frontenac OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver this morning. 

Police say they were called just before 1 a.m. to Railton Rd in South Frontenac Township. 

Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle which they say was travelling erratically southbound. 

As a result of an investigation, 34-year-old Jacqueline Cameron of Kingston was charged with operation while impaired. 

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on July 22nd. 

The accused's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. 

