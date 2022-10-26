Driver faces charges after fleeing single-vehicle crash

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has laid multiple charges following a single-vehicle collision. The crash happened on October 20th, 2022 around 9:45 a.m. Officers responded to the incident and located the vehicle, however, the vehicle was unoccupied. Police were soon able to locate the driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old, Adam Richard Park from The Greater Madawaska Township was charged with the following offences:

- Impaired Driving

- Driving while under suspension- while suspended

- Fail to Remain

- Fail to surrender insurance card

- Fail to surrender suspended driver's licence

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on November 16, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray