Driver faces impairment charge in Spencerville

A driver faces an impairment charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision.

Grenville County OPP responded to a complaint of a dispute at a home on Millar Rd. in Spencerville at around 8:39 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say they arrived at the area and located a vehicle in the ditch that was laying on it's side near the residence.

Police say the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

OPP were able to identify the male driver and confirmed he was wanted on a warrant.

Later, OPP responded to a complaint of an unwanted person at a nearby home. Police say they arrived and located the driver.

43-year-old Michael Vandine of Prescott, Ontario faces the following charges:

CC 320.14(1)(b) - Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

CC 349(1) - Unlawfully in dwelling house

CC 430(4) - Mischief under $5,000

The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing on Sunday.