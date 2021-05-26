Driver faces impairment charges after blowing five times over the limit

A 40-year-old woman faces impaired driving charges after being located in a parking lot passed out behind the wheel.

Kingston Police say just before 7;00 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a report of a Ford Focus swerving all across Collins Bay Rd.

Later, Frontenac Paramedics called police to inform them they were providing medical assistance to a woman in the same vehicle at a strip mall parking lot between Bath Rd. and Collins Bay Rd.

Officers arrested the woman on the secne.

After being transported to the police station, officers say the driver later provided breath samples that were approximately five times over the legal limit of alcohol. The legal limit in Canada is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The woman's driver's license was suspended for 90 days. The vehicle was also towed and impounded for one week.