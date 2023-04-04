Driver flees after two vehicles damaged in crash in Wolford Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a silver car with front end damage after the vehicle failed to remain after a collision on Jasper Road, Wolford Township.

Police explain that on March 31st, at around 9:00 pm., an unknown driver is believed to have lost control resulting in two vehicles, parked on a private driveway, suffering damage. The driver did not remain on the scene or report the incident to the police.

Anyone with information on the above investigations or any other please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don't go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray