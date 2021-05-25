Driver in collision in Township of Bonnechere Valley killed

Killaloe OPP say a driver in a collision on Highway 41 on Thursday has died.

OPP say they responded to the collision at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two vehicles, a SUV and a motorcycle, were involved on Highway 41 near Wentland Rd. in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say an investigation determined that the SUV collided with the on-coming motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he later died.

He has been identified as 77-year-old Simon Legree of Perth.

The 55-year-old driver of the SUV was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.