Driver in dirt bike collision sustains serious injuries and charged with impaired driving
Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley responded to a dirt bike collision on September 3rd, 2022. The driver of the dirt bike was at a property on Cads Trail in the Whitewater Region when the incident occurred. The collision involved only one vehicle.
The man involved in the crash, driving the dirt bike was 41-year-old Scott Cory, from Whitewater Region. He sustained serious injuries in the collision. Cory had to be transported to the hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics.
Officers who arrived at the scene used a Roadside Screening Device as part of the investigation into the crash. The test resulted in the individual being arrested for impaired driving. He faces the following charge:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
Cory had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days, as well as had his vehicle towed. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.
The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 11, 2022.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Limestone City Car Classic raises funds while showing off marvelous motor vehiclesThe 8th Limestone City Car Classic returned after being away two years. Raising money for melanoma research at the Kingston Health Centre by celebrating vintage and modern cars at Lake Ontario Park this past weekend.
-
Missing person found by Kingston Police following a search helped by the publicA Kingston man was reported missing Sunday, September 4th, following Kingston Police putting out a request for assistance from the public, the man was located the following morning.
-
OPP charge 6 impaired drivers in 5 daysOntario Provincial Police report several drivers arrested and charged following a spree of impaired drivers. The arrested included a man operating an electric bike, as well as another individual sustaining serious injury in a dirt bike crash.
-
Pembroke man arrested in "senseless act of mischief"Flowers destroyed and spread across Pembroke Street West has resulted in the arrest of a Pembroke man.
-
Dare to Care Family Fair raises funds for Brockville and Area Food BankRaising funds for the hungry in the community, the first Dare to Care Family Fair was free of charge and offered a fun day for families in the community. A pay-what-you-can breakfast and lunch saw funds going towards the Brockville and Area Food Bank.
-
CDSBEO look back on their Summer Learning ProgramA huge success from programs offered by the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario this summer. Offering the opportunity to learn and prepare to both students and parents ahead of the school year.
-
Drivers Reminded to Exercise Caution as students head back to schoolOfficers of the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remind motorists that school buses will return to area roads with school starting next week.
-
Brockville police arrest 7 in drug warrant searchSix Brockville residents and an Ottawa man are facing a total of 50 criminal charges for various drug and weapon related offences
-
Kemptville District Hospital temporarily closing emergency departmentThe Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) has announced a temporary closure of its emergency department.