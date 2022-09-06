Driver in dirt bike collision sustains serious injuries and charged with impaired driving

Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley responded to a dirt bike collision on September 3rd, 2022. The driver of the dirt bike was at a property on Cads Trail in the Whitewater Region when the incident occurred. The collision involved only one vehicle.

The man involved in the crash, driving the dirt bike was 41-year-old Scott Cory, from Whitewater Region. He sustained serious injuries in the collision. Cory had to be transported to the hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics.

Officers who arrived at the scene used a Roadside Screening Device as part of the investigation into the crash. The test resulted in the individual being arrested for impaired driving. He faces the following charge:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Cory had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days, as well as had his vehicle towed. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 11, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray