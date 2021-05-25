Driver suffers serious injury after collision in Pembroke

A driver was seriously injured after a collision in Pembroke Friday.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Forced Rd. just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle left the roadway for reasons that remain under investigation.

The driver, a 46-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township, was transported to hospital by land ambulance before subsequently being flown to an Ottawa-area hospital by ORNGE.