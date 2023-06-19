Drivers advised of intersection closure in Pembroke, Ont.

The City of Pembroke is advising drivers that effective on Monday, June 19th, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. until Friday, July 7th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the intersection of Boundary Road and Bennett Street will be closed to all traffic, no through traffic will be permitted due to infrastructure works.

Detours will be in place for drivers in the area. The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. Additionally, the travelling public is encouraged to use alternate routes.

Residents are also reminded by the City that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business and the many business owners would be happy to serve you.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray