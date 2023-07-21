Drivers urged to be cautious travelling through Lansdowne during annual fair

Motorists travelling through Lansdowne are being urged to drive with caution as scores of people attend the annual Lansdowne fair.

With around 8,000 people in attendance, the area and roadways will likely be packed, so the Leeds and Thousand Islands Township is asking drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians big and small while passing through the area.

Fairgoers who park along village streets are also asked to please be respectful of property owners. This can be done by parking on one side of the street and leaving enough room for emergency vehicles to pass.

The 159th annual fair will be on from Friday, July 21st to Sunday, July 23rd, 2023.

