Driving complaint leads to charges in Laurentian Valley Township

A driving complaint has led to impairment driving charges in Laurentian Valley Township.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a report on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Pembroke St. East.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle and identified the driver as a 33-year-old man from Ottawa.

33-year-old Randy Burden-Beaudoin faces multiple impairment charges.

He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on June 22nd.