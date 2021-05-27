iHeartRadio
Driving complaint leads to charges in Laurentian Valley Township

A driving complaint has led to impairment driving charges in Laurentian Valley Township. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a report on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Pembroke St. East. 

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle and identified the driver as a 33-year-old man from Ottawa. 

33-year-old Randy Burden-Beaudoin faces multiple impairment charges. 

He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on June 22nd. 

